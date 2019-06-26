Amit Shah holds meeting to review security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, June 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik held a review meeting over several development projects in the state.

The Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1 and goes on till August 15. The meeting was attended by all security agencies operating in the Valley. In the meeting, the state police made a presentation on the security measures for the yatra.

This meeting will be followed by another to review the overall security in the state and counter-insurgency measures.

On the second day of his visit to the state, Shah will meet BJP leaders and also members of panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Srinagar's Cheshma Shahi area. He will meet delegations of civil society members, of people connected with tourism and some youth delegations. Before flying back to Delhi, the Home Minister is likely to address a media conference in Srinagar tomorrow.