    Amit Shah dares Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shree Ram'

    New Delhi, May 13: Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) national president Amit Shah dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for shouting "Jai Shri Ram", claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo can stop him from attending rallies in Bengal, but won't be able to stop BJP's victory march in the state.

    File photo of Amit Shah
    Addressing a rally at Canning, which comes under Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said, "Mamatadi gets angry if someone chants Jai Shri Ram. I am chanting Jai Shri Ram here today. If you (Mamata) have the guts, arrest me. I will be in Kolkata tomorrow."

    "I was to visit three places today, but Mamata's ji's nephew is contesting from one of the seats so she is scared her nephew will lose, and that's why she cancelled the permission for our rally," Amit Shah said, addressing the gathering.

    Amit Shah denied permission to hold rally in WB's Jadavpur

    Hitting out at the TMC government over denial of permission for his chopper to land in Baruipur, Shah said, "The Mamata Banerjee government is visibly perplexed. She wants to stop me from attending rallies. The TMC can stop me from addressing rallies, but can't stop the victory march of BJP in Bengal."

    The BJP said Amit Shah was "compelled to hold only two rallies" but the people would give a fitting reply to Mamata Banerjee on May 23, the day the results will be declared.

