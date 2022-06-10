Amidst tension, mobile internet services remain stalled in Kishtwar, Baderwah

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 10: Mobile internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Baderwah and Kishtwar on Friday as attempts were being made to stoke communal tensions. Curfew too was in place as some people made attempts to spark off communal violence over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet Mohammad during a television debate.

    District Commissioner, A K Sharma said that curfew was imposed and mobile internet services shut down as a precautionary measure.

    There has been no untoward incident that has been reported, but being a Friday the administration decided to continue with the curfew restrictions. We are in regular touch with the representatives of both communities and they have assured that peace would be maintained Sharma said.

    In Ramban Masarat-ul-Islam said that assembly of over four people has been barred as a precautionary measure even as the situation remained under control.

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 13:40 [IST]
