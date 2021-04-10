Amid surge in new infections, Delhi issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions: What's allowed, what's not

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 10: As novel coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday announced fresh curbs of Covid-19 restrictions banning all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. The new Covid-19 guidelines will remain in force till April 30.

Here are the new guidelines:

It will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days

Marriage-related gatherings are allowed up to 50 persons. Restaurants & bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity. Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity:

Gatherings related to funeral/last rites are allowed up to attendance of 20 persons

All swimming pools will remain shut, except the ones being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national & international events

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance & support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi

Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) shall be permitted with condition that not more than 50% of bus capacity be allowed at one time inside the bus. Stadia for organizing sports events shall be allowed without spectators