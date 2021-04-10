YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amid surge in new infections, Delhi issues fresh Covid-19 restrictions: What's allowed, what's not

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 10: As novel coronavirus cases surge in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday announced fresh curbs of Covid-19 restrictions banning all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings. The new Covid-19 guidelines will remain in force till April 30.

    Amid Covid-19 surge, Delhi issues new COVID restrictions: Whats allowed, whats not

    Here are the new guidelines:

    • It will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, mandatory quarantine of 14 days
    • Marriage-related gatherings are allowed up to 50 persons. Restaurants & bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity. Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity:
    • Gatherings related to funeral/last rites are allowed up to attendance of 20 persons

    Have to decide on Maharashtra lockdown as situation getting worse: Uddhav Thackeray says all ready to support Have to decide on Maharashtra lockdown as situation getting worse: Uddhav Thackeray says all ready to support

    • All swimming pools will remain shut, except the ones being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national & international events
    • Students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for academic guidance & support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents
    • All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related gatherings and congregations are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi
    • Intra-State (within NCT of Delhi) movement of buses (DTC as well as cluster) shall be permitted with condition that not more than 50% of bus capacity be allowed at one time inside the bus. Stadia for organizing sports events shall be allowed without spectators

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, April 10, 2021, 22:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X