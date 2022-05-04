YouTube
    New Delhi, May 4: A hailstorm hit parts of Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, while rainfall in isolated areas provided some respite from the heat. People in Rohini, Pitampura and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorm around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds.

    Amid severe heatwave, Hailstorm, rain in parts of Delhi

    Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in the national capital.

    It later updated the alert to the orange category.

    The Met department uses four colour codes for weather warnings - "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared) and "red" (take action).

    The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

    The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius which was four notches above normal for this time of the year.

    As a result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days, the IMD had said.

    The mercury is set to rise by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heat wave is predicted. PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
