‘I feel humiliated’: Captain Amarinder Singh after resignation

Chandigarh, Sep 18: Captain Amarinder Singh, after months of infighting in the Punjab Congress resigned from his post and said he felt "humiliated" which is why he made the decision.

:I feel humiliated by the way talks transpired. I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit..," Singh told reporters.

"Am in the Congress party, will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action," he added.

The development comes hours after Captain was believed to have told his friends in the party, Kamal Nath and Manish Tewari, that he "cannot continue in the party with this kind of humiliation".

Sidhu's principal strategic adviser and former IPS officer Mohd Mustafa in a tweet said it is the time to have a "Congress CM" after a "long agonising wait" of four and a half years.

"Today is the time for course correction," said Mustafa referring to the meeting. Mustafa's wife Razia Sultana is a cabinet minister in the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Earlier, reports had surfaced that a section of Congress MLAs had written to the party leadership to convene a CLP meeting to discuss the poll strategy and progress on the 18-point agenda, which includes action on the 2015 desecration cases and arrest of the "big fish" in drug rackets.

Last month, four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt against the Punjab CM and had said they had no faith in Amarinder Singh's ability to honour unfulfilled promises. Four ministers--Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi--had raised a demand for replacing the CM.