Amid EU green pass row, France OKs India's Covishield vaccine for travel

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 17: France on Saturday recognised Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India for travel. It is the 14th EU member to recognise the vaccine for inclusion in the EU green pass, which allows entry to travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is indeed good news for travelers, as we see 16 European countries recognising COVISHIELD as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India.

The approval comes at a time when Covishield has been omitted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its "vaccine passport" programme that allows free movement of people in and out of Europe.

This means, Indians vaccinated with Covishield jabs are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under its 'Green Pass' scheme, that will be rolled out from July 1.

Why is Covishield omitted?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not received an authorisation request till Monday for the Covishield vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

The EMA has said that it does not investigate new drugs on its own unless it is asked by the relevant companies. Covishield does not currently have a marketing authorisation in EU.

Even though it may use an analogous production technology to Vaxzevria (the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine authorised in the EU), it said.

Here are the countries which have given recognition to Covishield for international travel:

Germany

Slovenia

Austria

Greece

Ireland

Estonia

Spain

Iceland

Netherlands

Afghanistan

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia (Plurinational State of)

Botswana

Brazil

abo Verde

Canada

Côte d'Ivoire

Dominica

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Grenada

Hungary

Jamaica

Lebanon

Maldives

Morocco

Namibia

Nepal

Nigeria

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Suriname

The Bahamas

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine