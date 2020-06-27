  • search
    Amid coronavirus outbreak, Pakistan all set to reopen Kartarpur Corridor from June 29

    New Delhi, June 27: Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan is all set to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from June 29. This comes three months after the corridor was closed as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    In a tweet, Qureshi said that the decision was taken on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh empire in the early 19th century.

    "As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June, 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh," the foreign minister said.

    In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, with other political leaders were present at the inaugural ceremony.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 13:23 [IST]
