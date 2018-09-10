Amid Bharat Bandh call, petrol-diesel prices touch new high: Check today's rate

New Delhi, Sep 10: Amid nationwide strike against the spiralling fuel prices, petrol and diesel rates were hiked again on Monday in metro cities across India.

In New Delhi, petrol price reached Rs 80.73/litre; an increase of Rs 0.23/litre and diesel was at Rs 72.83/litre which is a Rs 0.22/litre hike.

In Mumbai, the fuels saw a similar hike with petrol at Rs 88.12/litre, which is Rs 0.23/litre rise and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre which is an increase of Rs 0.23/litre).

Meanwhile, Congress-led group of Opposition parties have called for Bharat Bandh today against the rising fuel prices.

The protest called by Congress intends to raise voice against 'price rise', 'fall' of rupee against the dollar and other issues that 'affect' the people across the country.