  • search

Amid Bharat Bandh call, petrol-diesel prices touch new high: Check today's rate

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Amid nationwide strike against the spiralling fuel prices, petrol and diesel rates were hiked again on Monday in metro cities across India.

    Amid Bharat Bandh call, petrol-diesel prices touch new high: Check todays rate
    Image for representation

    In New Delhi, petrol price reached Rs 80.73/litre; an increase of Rs 0.23/litre and diesel was at Rs 72.83/litre which is a Rs 0.22/litre hike.

    Also Read | Bharat Bandh today: Who's supporting it and who's not

    In Mumbai, the fuels saw a similar hike with petrol at Rs 88.12/litre, which is Rs 0.23/litre rise and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre which is an increase of Rs 0.23/litre).

    Meanwhile, Congress-led group of Opposition parties have called for Bharat Bandh today against the rising fuel prices.

    Also Read | Bharat Bandh to talk about rise in petroleum product, high VAT and even Rafale

    The protest called by Congress intends to raise voice against 'price rise', 'fall' of rupee against the dollar and other issues that 'affect' the people across the country.

    Read more about:

    fuel price rise bharat bandh congress

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue