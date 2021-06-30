YouTube
    Ambassador Atul Keshap appointed Chargé d’Affaires at Embassy New Delhi

    New Delhi, June 30: Ambassador Atul Keshap, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will be departing for New Delhi to serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith.

    Ambassador Keshap will bring a wealth of experience to the role, having served previously at U.S. Embassy New Delhi and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia. He most recently served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and as the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

    Ambassador Keshap's appointment will reinforce the close U.S. partnership with the Government and people of India, demonstrated by our collaboration to overcome global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 15:55 [IST]
