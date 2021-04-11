YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Sachin Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 11: The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani''s residence, a police official said.

    Assistant police inspector (API) Kazi was called for questioning again by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday and later placed under arrest, he said.

    Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Sachin Wazes associate Riyaz Kazi

    He was previously also questioned by the NIA in connection with the case of the SUV with explosives found near Ambani''s residence in south Mumbai on February 25 and the subsequent death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

    Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, the official said.

    Antilla bomb scare: NIA close to cracking motive, names Hiran as co-conspiratorAntilla bomb scare: NIA close to cracking motive, names Hiran as co-conspirator

    Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli area here and having a conversation with the outlet''s owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer of the shop.

    Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Waze''s housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official said.

    The probe agency suspects that Kazi assisted Waze in obtaining fake number plates used for the SUV found with explosives near Ambani''s residence in south Mumbai, he said.

    Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

    The NIA arrested Waze on March 13 in connection with its probe into the case.

    More MUKESH AMBANI News

    Read more about:

    mukesh ambani bomb Sachin waze

    Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X