YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon VS Future: SC sets aside Delhi HC orders, seeks fresh order

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The Supreme Court has set aside all previous orders of the Delhi High Court including the refusal to grant a stay on an arbitration tribunal decision which had restrained Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its merger deal with Reliance Retail.

    Amazon VS Future: SC sets aside Delhi HC orders, seeks fresh order

    A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli remanded the pleas of Future group firms relating to arbitral award on merger deal with Reliance Retail back to the Delhi High Court.

    "We set aside the impugned orders dated February 2, 2021 and March 18, 2021 and other impugned order dated October 29, 2021. We direct the learned (HC) judge to consider issue and pass an order on its own merits uninfluenced by observations," the bench said in its order.

    The CJI said he would request the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to set up a bench for speedy disposal of the case.

    US e-commerce major Amazon has been opposing the Future group decision to go ahead with the Rs 24,731 crore merger deal of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail.

    The US firm got the Emergency Award (EA) of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in its favour which restrained Future group from going ahead with the merger deal.
    The EA award has been upheld in the final arbitral award of October, 2021.

    The high court refused to stay the final arbitral award and by another order, it had imposed costs of Rs 20 lakh on the Future Group and others associated with it and ordered attachment of their properties.

    with PTI inputs

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court amazon

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X