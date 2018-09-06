  • search

Amazon India launches Hindi version; Targets 100 million customers

Posted By: Pushyarag
    New Delhi, Sep 6: In what can be called as a game changing move to the Amazon India, Amazon.com on Tuesday (Sep 6) launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and app for Android smartphones. With this, Amazon, in its own words, will address 'the next 100 million customers'.

    Logo of Amazon India
    India is a huge market for e-commerce and its potential is increasing with each passing day. Number of eshtablishments venturing into the Indian market is increasing with each day. It just seemed as if Flipkart had moved past Amazon in the field of e-commerce, thanks to flipkart's fashion units Myntra and Jabong. But now with the introduction of Hindi language, Amazon is looking at an unparallel growth in the Indian e-commerce sector.

    Amazon India also plans to venture into more regional sectors which would increase their number of customers. Earlier, Snapdeal had launched a mobile website in Hindi and Telugu in 2015 and conducted pilot runs for 12 regional languages, but the plan was shelved after six months due to lack of interest. As of now, none of the online portals such as Flipkart or Snapdeal has any regional language version of their websites.

