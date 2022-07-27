Amarnath cloudburst: What we know so far

Amarnath Yatra may resume within a day or two

Amarnath Yatra suspended after heavy rains, flash floods

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, July 26: Amarnath Yatra has been suspended between Panchtarni and the cave due to inclement weather, officials said on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall occurred in the mountains around the holy cave shrine this afternoon due to which water level in a nearby stream also rose, they said.

The pilgrims were rushed back to Panchtarni camp, the officials said, adding that there are no reports of any loss of life or injuries or damage to property due to the rains.

The yatra will be resumed once the weather improves, officials added.

Security forces evacuated 4,000 Amarnath Yatris to safety after heavy rains in the Amarnath shrine area triggered flash floods on Tuesday, said officials.

Heavy rains occurred in the Amarnath shrine area in the afternoon, said the Police sources. "Alert security forces deployed in the area swung into action immediately and evacuated 4,000 Yatris to safety," a source said.

Centre sanctions Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia who died in the July 8 flash floods

The Centre has sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the Amarnath Yatris who died in the July 8 flash floods near the cave shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here Tuesday.

As many as 15 pilgrims lost their life and 55 were injured when flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit areas near the cave shrine.

Sinha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the financial assistance.

The Prime Minister Office has also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each in favour of persons who received serious injuries in the incident.

"I am grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for sanctioning the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident of flash-flood near Shri Amarnath ji cave," the Lt Governor said.

He also thanked the Central government for extending the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board has already disbursed Rs four Lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 0:11 [IST]