    Amarnath Yatra cancelled for 2nd year in a row due to Covid-19 fear; Online 'Aarti' for devotees

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: The Jammu & Kashmir administration has decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra for the second year in a row amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said on Monday, 21 June, according to news agency ANI.

    Amarnath Yatra cancelled for 2nd year in a row due to Covid-19 fear; Online Aarti for devotees

    All the traditional religious rituals will be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine, as per past practice, the Board added. The government has asked to hold symbolic yatra and online 'Aarti' for devotees.

    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 17:43 [IST]
