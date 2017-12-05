Amarnath Yatra attack avenged: All terrorists who carried out attack wiped out

The group that carried out the Amarnath Yatra attack has been wiped out. First it was Abu Ismail, the man who was the mastermind of the attack, as he was gunned down in an encounter a couple of months back.

The latest to bite the Army's bullets are Abu Mavia, Fukran and the Yawar group. On September 14, Ismail was gunned down by the security forces.

After months of tracking he was traced to Aribagh in Jammu and Kashmir. His associate Chhota Qasim who was also part of the attack and was killed in the encounter.

In July, Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists opened fired on a bus from Gujarat carrying pilgrims. 8 yatris were killed in the attack. Detailed investigations showed that Ismail was involved in the attack. The police said that he was the mastermind of the attack and was also present at the crime scene. He was the first to open fire on the bus, the police also said.

The killing of Ismail was a major success. He was the fourth A++ terrorist to be killed in Kashmir in recent months after Abu Dujana, Sabzar Bhat and Burhan Wani.

Ismail in his mid 30s had been a part of the Lashkar for the last seven years. He was part of a camp comprising 200 terrorists who had been training to launch attacks in India.

OneIndia News