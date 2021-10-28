Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today to discuss farmers' stir

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 28: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is set to meet Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm law.

"I am going to meet Home Minister Shah and 25-30 people will go with me," he told reporters in Chandigarh yesterday at a press conference. This will be Singh's second meeting with Shah after he resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 18.

While there could be no pre-decided formula for the resolution of farmers' stir, something will emerge during the talks as both sides the Central government as well as farmers - want a resolution to the crisis triggered by the farm laws, he said acording to a PTI report. He made it clear that he had not met any farmer leaders over the issue.

Singh said he had deliberately not interfered in the matter as the farmers did not want politicians to be involved in it. The farmer leaders had four inconclusive meetings with the Centre but backchannel talks have been going on, he added.

He had earlier also met Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

The former chief minister had said any seat arrangement that he might make with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to a resolution of the farmers' issue in their interest.

Amarinder Singh's delegation will comprise a non-political delegation of agricultural experts.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:26 [IST]