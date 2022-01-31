Amarinder Singh, Parkash Singh Badal declare assets worth Rs 63.73 cr and Rs 15.11 crore

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 31: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assets worth Rs 68.73 crore, as per his poll affidavit.

He filed nomination papers from the Patiala Urban seat and he was accompanied by BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the submission of his papers for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

According to his affidavit, Singh owns moveable assets worth Rs 10.42 crore. He owns immovable assets worth 58.31 crore. A farmhouse in Mohali's Siswan, ancestral Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala, diamond and gold jewellery are among the total assets worth Rs 68.73 crore declared by the 79-year-old politician.

The 79-year-old scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family has no vehicle in his name. He declared gold jewellery, including diamonds, worth Rs 51.68 lakh while his wife has gold jewellery worth Rs 37.75 lakh. He has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Haridwar, Shimla and Mohali.

Singh, under his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) category, has declared Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala, an inherited property, having market value of Rs 35 crore and a farmhouse in Mohali's Siswan worth Rs 12.50 crore. He also declared total liabilities of Rs 9.26 crore.

He declared his total income at Rs 39.99 lakh for 2020-21. Singh served as the chief minister of Punjab twice. But he could not complete his last tenure as the Congress unseated him from the post of the chief minister in September last year amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Parkash Singh Badal's Assets Worth Rs 15.11 crore

Five-time chief minister and SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has assets worth Rs 15.11 crore. The 94-year-old leader filed his nomination papers from the Lambi constituency for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. He is the country's oldest candidate to fight elections.

As per his poll affidavit, Badal owns a tractor worth Rs 3.89 lakh in his name, has gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh and deposits worth Rs 1.39 crore in banks and other financial institutions. The former CM has shown agricultural and non-agricultural land in Muktsar, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Sirsa in Haryana.

He has declared Rs 59.37 lakh worth residential house, with built up area of 14,757 square feet, at Muktsar's Badal village. He declared moveable and immovable assets worth Rs 8.40 crore and Rs 6.71 crore, respectively. He has total liabilities, including bank loans, of Rs 2.74 crore. PTI