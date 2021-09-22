Amarinder Singh calls Gandhis inexperienced, vows to defeat Sidhu in next elections

Amarinder Singh calls Gandhi siblings "inexperienced", vows to defeat Sidhu in next elections

Chandigarh, Sep 22: Continuing his attack on Navjot Sidhu, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh vowed to defeat Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu. In series of interviews, he said that he will field a strong candidate against him to ensure that Sidhu loses the election.

Singh claimed that he would go to any extent to stop Sidhu from becoming the next Chief Minister of Punjab stating that he is "a dangerous man" for the country. He predicted that the party would not win 10 seats if the former cricketer is made the CM face in the next assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Amarinder Singh claims that he was willing to put in his papers after the Punjab polls, but it did not happen. "I was ready to leave after the victory but never after a loss... If she (Sonia Gandhi) had just called me and asked me to step down, I would have. As a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once I am called back," the 79-year-old is quoted as saying by NDTV.

Mr Singh said he had told Sonia Gandhi that he was ready to quit and allow someone else to take over the reins after leading the Congress in the Punjab polls. "I would not have taken MLAs on a flight to Goa or some place. That is not how I operate. I don't do gimmicks, and the Gandhi siblings know that is not my way... Priyanka and Rahul are like my children... this should not have ended like this. I am hurt," he added.

Singh went on to say that the Gandhis were "inexperienced" and they were misguided by their advisors.

In a surprising turn of events, Amarinder Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position on 18 September. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, who became the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Meanwhile, Singh has now kept all his options open and discussing with his supporters on his political future.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 22:23 [IST]