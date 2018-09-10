  • search

Alwar lynching: Rakbar Khan's family requests SC to move trial out of Rajasthan

    Alwar, Sep 10: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear next week a plea seeking to transfer the trial in connection with the Alwar lynching case out of Rajasthan.

    Rakbar's father has requested that a court monitored special investigative team must look into the case.

    In the latest development, on Friday, police charged the three men arrested with Rakbar's killing with murder. Police also said that Rakbar's death isn't a case of mob lynching. In a 25-page chargesheet filed by police states that four men were responsible for the attack on July 20. One of the accused is yet to be arrested.

    Also Read | Alwar lynching is a conspiracy ahead of 2019 elections: Meghwal

    Rakbar Khan and his friend Aslam were transporting two cows through a forest area to Kolgaon when they were attacked. They were attacked by 'cow vigilantes' who thought Rakbar and Aslam were taking cows for slaughter. Aslam managed to escape and his in the fields. When Rakbar was brought to the hospital, he was already dead.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
