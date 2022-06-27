MP cops explain why they stripped a journalist and a few activists in custody

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 27: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police on charges of 'promoting enmity'.

Zubair has been arrested by Special Cell, Delhi Police under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed) and 295A (Outraging reli­gious feelings of any class).

This was after the journalist has been under attack from Hindu nationals for calling out hate speech by Yati Narsinghanand, Mahant Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop.

The Delhi Police had filed two cases against the Alt News co-founder in September 2020 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly harassing and torturing a minor girl.