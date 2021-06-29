Alpha, Beta and Delta: How dangerous are these covid variants

Karnataka govt releases fresh guidelines for travellers coming from Maharashtra: Here is all you need to know

New Delhi, June 29: Multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on everyone's life. The rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants and its mutation has created a frightening environment across the globe.

Since the emergence of variants, the scientists are working to learn more about their nature, how easily they spread, severity, and whether currently authorised vaccines will protect people against them. However, a rapid increase in mutation have been a worry.

So, what's the concern about the new COVID-19 variants? Are they more contagious?

Which are the variants of concern?

Currently there are five notable variants in India: Alpha (first identified in the UK - B.1.351), Beta (first identified in South Africa - B.1.351), Gamma (first found in Japan in Brazilian travellers - B.1.1.284), Delta and Kappa (both found first in India - B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.1, respectively) variants.

Delta Plus

The highly transmissible Delta Plus variant of coronavirus has become a cause of concern in India as it is believed to be impervious to some vaccines and therapies.

Delta Plus is a mutated form of the Delta variant and is characterized by the K417N mutation in spike protein. The spike protein aids the virus to gain receptor-mediated entry into human cells.

Delta Plus shows mutations acquired from both the Delta strain, first discovered in India, and the Beta strain, which was discovered in South Africa.

What is more concerning about this variant is experts have warned about variants ability to evade pre-existing immunity. However, they stressed the need for more studies on the 'Delta plus' variant before reaching any conclusion on its transmissibility and ability to evade pre-existing immunity.

B.1.617.2 (Delta)

This variant was first detected in the United States in March 2021. Delta, an existing variant of concern, which was first identified in India in December 2020 is said to have driven the deadly second wave of infections in the country.

These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths.

B.1.1.7 (Alpha)

This variant was first detected in the United States in December 2020. It was initially detected in the United Kingdom. The variants found in Alpha have changed structurally due to protein spikes - necessitating the need for booster jabs of the existing COVID-19 vaccines.

Scientists opine that the changed Alpha variant spreads faster, amd there are fears the current COVID-19 vaccines will not protect against them.

B.1.351 (Beta)

This variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January 2021. It was initially detected in South Africa in December 2020. This variant appears to spread more easily. It also reduces the effectiveness of some monoclonal antibody medications and the antibodies generated by a previous COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccine.

While scientists are investigating to know more about the variants and their mutation, studies suggest that the current authorised vaccines work on the circulating variants.