Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala indulge in cross voting, quit as MLAs

By Vishal S

Ahmedabad, July 05: Congress MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala rebelled against the grand old party and voted against the party candidates in the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Gujarat. Both Thakor and Zala indulged in "cross-voting" and gave their votes to BJP candidates.

They have also quit the Gujarat assembly. Thakor said "We were insulted again and again. So, I have resigned from the post of Congress MLA."

Thakor, an MLA from Radhanpur in Patan district, had announced his resignation from the Congress at a press conference in April saying he was 'ignored and insulted' by the party.

"Lawmakers Alpesh Thakor and Dhawal Zala have broken a law by cross-voting. We've written for their disqualification. I congratulate winners of BJP," Congress leader Paresh Dhanani said.

The by-polls on the two seats from Gujarat were held after the BJP's sitting Rajya Sabha MPs Amit Shah and Smriti Irani resigned following their election to the Lok Sabha in May from Gandhinagar and Amethi, respectively.

The Congress has pitched Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya for the election, against the BJP candidates - External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor.

"I have cast my vote for honest national leadership that wants to take the country to new heights. I cast vote as per my inner voice," Alpesh Thakor was quoted as saying by PTI. "I got nothing other than mental stress being in Congress. I am free from that burden," he said.

Both the leaders later met state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, triggering speculation that they may join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, reports said.