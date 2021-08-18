YouTube
    Allow women to appear for NDA Exam: SC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 18: The Supreme Court has allowed women to appear for the NDA examination while slamming the Indian Army.

    Allow women to appear for NDA Exam: SC

    The court said that the Army's policy decision not to allow women for the exam is based on gender discrimnation. The NDA Exam is slated to be held on September 5. The matter was heard by a Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy. The Bench however said that the admissions would be subject to the final orders of the court.

    The petition was filed by Kush Kalra and it sought a direction to the authorities concerned to allow eligible female candidates to appear for the exam and train at the NDA. In his plea he said that the categorial exclusion of eligible female candidates from entering the National Defence Academy is not justifiable constitutionally.

    He further referred to the order of the Supreme Court passed last year in which women officers in the Army were directed to be granted permanent commission and command postings.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 13:51 [IST]
