Allopathy remark: Baba Ramdev moves SC seeking stay of proceedings in multiple FIRs against him

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 23: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has approached Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him in various states over his alleged remarks on efficacy of allopathy in treatment of COVID-19. He has also sought that the FIRs across the country be clubbed together and transferred to Delhi.

Ramdev stirred a major controversy with his comments on the efficacy of allopathic drugs against COVID-19.

"Lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen," Ramdev was heard saying in the video that went viral. He even went to to call allopathic medicine stupid, infuriating doctors across the country.

Various units of the Indian Medical Association filed complaints against him with the police, based on which multiple cases were lodged.

Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have registered an FIR against Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19.

The case was filed based on a complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh's unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Ramdev has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the IPC and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

As per the complaint, since over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and his threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other frontline organisations in treatment of coronavirus infection.