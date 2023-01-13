Alliance Air pilot detained, off roster for taking pics, videos of IAF station

5 members of a Bangladeshi family have been detained by Kanpur police for having fake documents

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 13: A pilot of Alliance Air was detained briefly after he was found taking photographs and pictures of an Indian Air Force station, on 9 Janauary. The airline has also taken him off the roster, following the incident.

"Alliance Air pilot was detained for a few hours by the Indian Air Force after they found him taking photographs and videos of one of their stations. Port Blair Airport advising all its users to be more cautious while taking photograph, as Portblair Airport is Navy Airfield. (sic)", read a tweet put out by the official handle of the Port Blair Airport.

The pilot was reportedly held in Rajashtan, as per news agency ANI.

"Safety is of paramount importance and such occurrences are viewed very seriously. The pilot, till the probe is on, has been de-rostered, it further pointed out. We assure that all corrective actions are in place," Air Alliance said in a statement.

"We assure that Alliance Air, as an airline, adheres to all laid policies and procedures. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our esteemed guests on board," it further said.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 14:51 [IST]