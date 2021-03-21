Allegations against Anil Deshmukh serious: Sharad Pawar

PM Modi has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers': Sharad Pawar

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 21: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the allegations leveled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Dehsmukh are serious and require an in-depth probe.

Singh has claimed Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, Pawar suggested that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision in this matter and also action against Deshmukh.

Pawar said neither the chief minister nor the state home minister were responsible for reinstatement of police officer Sachin Waze in the police force last year. The NCP chief said he has spoken to Thackeray regarding Singh's letter.

"I would suggest to Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into the claims made by Param Bir Singh," he added.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tears into Maha govt over Sachin Waze episode

Pawar said Singh made the allegations after his transfer on March 17 to the Home Guards.

The NCP supremo said there is no impact on the MVA government because of Singh's allegations. Efforts are on to destabilise the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra but they will prove futile, he added.

In the eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a "collection target" from bars, restaurants and other establishments.