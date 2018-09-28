  • search

Allahabad: Only vegetarian, 'Sanskari' cops to be deployed for Kumbh 2019

    Allahabad, Sep 28: The Kumbh Mela administration is looking for cops who are vegetarian and teetotaller to deploy them during the mega event in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. The festival is scheduled to start in Allahabad on January 15.

    A certificate of 'good character' is also one of the qualities that the Kumbh Mela administration is looking in policemen.

    During Kumbh Mela, more than 10,000 policemen including paramilitary personnel are expected to be deployed for security.

    The age limit for constables to be assigned duties has been fixed below 35 years.

    Head constables and sub-inspectors and inspectors should be below age 40 and 45 respectively. The deployment of cops is divided into four phases.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 18:58 [IST]
