All-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh University MMS scandal

Chandigarh, Sep 19: A three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students of Chandigarh University.

Senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo will lead the SIT. The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Investigations are going on at full pace," he added. Three people, including a woman student, have been arrested. The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. "Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society," he said.

Protests had rocked the campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday demanding transparent investigation into allegations that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded.

The accused girl and her boyfriend, a resident of Shimla, were arrested following massive protests by students.

On directions of CM @BhagwantMann a three-member all-women SIT to investigate #ChandigarhUniversity case, under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Deo. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0iIycg5Tqt — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 19, 2022

The university on Monday suspended two wardens for negligence and also declared holidays till September 25.

The university authorities had also rejected as ''false and baseless'' reports that claimed videos of several women students in the hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

The students, however, had accused the university authorities of ''suppressing facts'' and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.

