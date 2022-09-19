YouTube
  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    All-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh University MMS scandal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 19: A three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations that objectionable videos of several women students of Chandigarh University.

    Senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo will lead the SIT. The team will thoroughly probe the case and no person involved will be spared, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

    Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media, at the Chandigarh University in Mohali
    Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media, at the Chandigarh University in Mohali. PTI Photo

    "Investigations are going on at full pace," he added. Three people, including a woman student, have been arrested. The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. "Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society," he said.

    Protests had rocked the campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday demanding transparent investigation into allegations that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded.

    Chandigarh University video leak: Students end protest after cop ensure fair probe; 2 hostel wardens sackedChandigarh University video leak: Students end protest after cop ensure fair probe; 2 hostel wardens sacked

    The accused girl and her boyfriend, a resident of Shimla, were arrested following massive protests by students.

    The university on Monday suspended two wardens for negligence and also declared holidays till September 25.

    The university authorities had also rejected as ''false and baseless'' reports that claimed videos of several women students in the hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

    The students, however, had accused the university authorities of ''suppressing facts'' and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.

    Comments

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    sit probe chandigarh

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X