‘All is well,’ says HDK on Karnataka coalition

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has ruled out any issues between the ruling coalition partners, the Congress and JD(S) even as voices of displeasure have emerged from his own party, the JD(S).

"There is no displeasure at all...do I look like one (who is displeased)?" he asked when reporters questioned him if JD(S) workers and leaders were unhappy with the Congress on a host of issues, including appointment of heads to boards and corporations that is yet to be finalised.

"Some people are discussing some issues, I cant take responsibility for it," he said.

JD(S) workers and local leaders have asked the leadership to contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming parliamentary polls, unhappy over the Congress' "big brother attitude" in the ruling coalition in Karnataka.

Also, senior party leader Basavaraj Horatti had Thursday alleged that the the Congress was violating coalition dharma and not allowing Kumaraswamy to function in peace.

Stating that there were no issues, the Chief Minister said that all decisions, including appointments to boards and corporations, would take place smoothly.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to reporters after announcing that the 11th Bengaluru International Film Festival would be held from February 7 to 14.

The Chief Minister said the festival would henceforth be held from the first Thursday of February of every year.

Officials said that 200 films from 50 countries would be screened at 11 theatres in the city during the festival and added that they had tried to bring down the cost by about 50 per cent compared to last year, without affecting the quality.

They said they were trying to bring down the cost this year to about Rs 3.5 crore from Rs seven crore in 2017.