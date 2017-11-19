Al-Qaeda version 2.0: Now available in Tamil, Bengali

The al-Qaeda which is making desperate attempts to set its foot print in India has decided to go vernacular. Speeches of its leaders such as Osama Bin Laden, Anwar al-Awlaki are being translated in multiple languages and circulated.

Speeches of al-Qaeda leaders have been translated in Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and Hindi. The target audience are the professionals such as doctors, IAS and IPS officers.

In one article that appeared in a Tamil magazine, al-Risalah, professionals are asked to lend their services to the terror group. An elderly man is quoted in one of the articles who speaks about how he fought for the group despite having one eye.

He further says that if he is unable to fight, he would at least help increase the number in the army. I would at least guard your bags while you fight the man is also quoted saying.

Officials say that this is a new ploy by the group. It wants to spread its foot print to various parts of the country. The al-Qaeda had in 2014 launches its operations in the sub-continent. However the group failed to get the desired traction. It has now decided to go the ISIS way where it would focus largely on spreading propaganda.

OneIndia News