Al-Qaeda linked Base Movement wanted to systematically take down Indian legal system

New Delhi, Oct 09: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has convicted accused Nainar Abbas Ali alias Library Abbas in connection with the Mysuru blast case. It may be recalled that a blast had taken place in a public toilet in the court premises of Chamarajapuram, Mysuru in 2016. The court also convicted Karim Raja and Dawood Suleiman, both residents of Tamil Nadu.

Investigation had revealed that the bomb blast in Mysore Court was one among the five series of bomb blasts committed by the members of Base Movement, an organisation, owing allegiance to Al-Qaeda, a proscribed Terrorist Organization. They had also executed the bomb Blast at Chittor Court, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, Kollam Court, Kerala and at Mallapuram Court, Kerala on.

Abbas and Dawood Sulaiman had formed the Base Movement, in Tamil Nadu in January, 2015, inspired by ideology of Al- Qaeda and its leader Osama Bin Laden. They had recruited the other accused persons and hatched criminal conspiracy to threaten government departments, especially Courts, holding them responsible for atrocities and injustice meted out to a particular religious group. In pursuance to the conspiracy, they had systematically issued threats to prison authorities and police officials of different states and to French Embassy in India.