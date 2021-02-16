Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 16: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit "Kesari", remembering him as a "smiling" and "passionate" young man.

Nahar, who was in his 30s, killed himself on Monday by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, an official said. Kumar said the news of Nahar's demise has left him heartbroken.

"Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from 'Kesari'. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul," the actor posted on Twitter.

Hours before his death, Nahar, also known for his supporting role in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "MS Dhoni", had posted a video and a "suicide note" on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.

On the basis of a primary information, Goregaon police has registered a case of accidental death and awaiting postmortem report.

Madhya Pradesh: Bus falls off a bridge into a canal, atleast 32 dead| Oneindia News

The official said police will record statements of Nahar's wife, as she was the first person to spot him hanging, and of others who had rushed him to hospital.