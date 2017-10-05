Akhilesh Yadav re-elected SP national chief for 5-year term

Posted By: PTI
Agra (UP), October 5: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was unanimously re-elected as the party's national president for a five-year term.

This was announced by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav at the SP national convention in Agra.

Akhilesh Yadav re-elected SP national chief for 5-year term. PTI file photo
The party's constitution was amended to extend the tenure of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav (44) to five years from the existing three years.

The 2019 Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in 2022 will be held under his presidentship.

