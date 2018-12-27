Akhilesh Yadav miffed with the lone SP MLA not getting included in MP government

New Delhi, Dec 27: Political equation will change many a time with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections coming closure by the day. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which was trying to forge an alliance with the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, has taken on the Congress for neglecting the only SP MLA in the state for the ministerial berth.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his disappointment for not taking the SP MLA into consideration for the ministerial berth in MP. He indicated sidetracking from the Congress for any future engagement.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "I want to thank the Congress that it has not made the SP MLA a minister. Despite supporting the Congress in the state, such treatment of the Congress has made the way clear for the socialists in Uttar Pradesh."

Strategists feel that the Congress will be kept out of the possible alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. Another alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has already kept the Congress out of the loop. She is rather more tough and harsh on the Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav said while supporting the Congress that people voted for the Congress in the state with heavy heart. This was just to keep the BJP out of power in the state. There is bitterness in the SP and the BSP for not getting importance in the formation of ministry in Madhya Pradesh. They are also angry with the Congress for not getting formal invitation.

They have made clarifications on the meeting of the SP, the BSP and independent on the day of swearing in ceremony but something is brewing up in the state for sure. SP spokesperson in the state Yash Yadav said that not extending formal invitation to the SP is the failure of the newly formed government in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav has indicated supporting Federal Front for which Telengana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going places to meet leaders. Akhilesh Yadav said, "I will go to Hyderabad to meet his as so far I have not been able to meet him."