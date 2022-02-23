Akhilesh shares picture with BJP MP Rita Joshi’s son, calls it courtesy call

New Delhi, Feb 23: With Uttar Pradesh polling in the fourth phase, Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav shared a photo with the son of BJP MP Rita Joshi on the social media.

Sharing the picture with Mayank Joshi, Akhilesh wrote on Twitter that it was a courtesy meeting. It may be recalled that last month, Rita Joshi had offered to step down as MP if the BJP would field her son in the elections. She had wanted to field her son from Lucknow Cantt, which he had represented as an MLA.

Initially it was reported that the BJP could field Aparna Joshi, the daughter in law of Mulayam Yadav from this constituency. Eventually the seat went to state law minister, Brajesh Pathak. In the 2017 elections, Joshi had defeated Yadav from this seat. At that time Aparna was with the SP.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 7:56 [IST]