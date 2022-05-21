YouTube
    Chandigarh, May 21: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passed away on Saturday. He was aged 84.

    After a prolonged illness, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali.

    Akali Dal leader Tota Singh passes away at 81

    Who was Tota Singh?
    Tota Singh had served as the agriculture and education minister in the Akali government.

    He was the senior vice-president and a member of the core committee of the SAD and also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

    Singh won his first election from Moga Assembly seat in 1997. He was inducted as education minister in the Parkash Singh Badal-led government at that time.

    In 2002, he was re-elected from the same constituency, but he lost in 2007. Singh was elected from the Dharamkot Assembly seat in 2012 and became the agriculture minister.

    Singh, however, lost the assembly elections in 2017 and 2022.

    SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed grief over Singh's death. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader Jathedar Tota Singh Ji. Jathedar sahab was a father figure to me & a source of inspiration for all of us. His invaluable advice & wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Brar family in this hour of grief," Badal tweeted.

    Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled the death of Tota Singh. "My heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of veteran Akali leader, Jathedar Tota Singh Ji," Warring said in a tweet. PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 13:11 [IST]
    X