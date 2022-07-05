Ajmer man calls for beheading of Nupur Sharma, promises his house and property

Prophet row: Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma as she fails to appear before Kolkata Police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: A man has filmed a video calling for the beheading of Nupur Sharma. The man from Rajasthan's Ajmer on Monday announced that he would give away his house and property as a reward to anyone who beheads the suspended BJP spokesperson.

The man has been identified as Salman Chishti. In the video he was heard saying that he would give away his house and property to anyone who brings him Nupur Sharma's head.

According to news agency ANI, he can be heard saying that the Sharma has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb. He further claimed that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across the country. He also shifted the blame on Nupur Sharma for spreading hate across the country.

After the video went viral, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vikas Sangwan said that the administration has taken very serious note of this video. The police have spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman.

The video comes just days after two incidents took place at Udaipur and Amaravati where two Hindu men were beheaded for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma. The National Investigation Agency has taken over both cases and several persons have been arrested.

In Amaravati a chemist Umesh Kolhe was killed by five Muslim men after he spoke out in favour of Nupur Sharma. In Udaipur two Muslim men slit the throat of Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 10:46 [IST]