Airport experience: India’s first 5-star hotel over railway station in Gandhinagar; See pics and other details

PM Modi to inaugurate the station on July 16



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station at 4 pm on July 16 through video conference, and a host of other big-ticket projects on July 16, said the Gujarat government on Tuesday.

Redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station started in 2017

The redevelopment of the existing railway station in Gandhinagar and construction of the five-star hotel on top of the station started in January 2017 after Modi performed their groundbreaking.

Luxury hotel with 318 rooms to be operated by a private entity

As per report, the luxury hotel, having 318 rooms will be operated by a private entity, Leela Group of hotels which is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 790 crore.

The tallest building in Gandhinagar

The ground floor of the hotel, will be 22 metres above the ground. Three towers has been constructed to give the impression of petals from an aerial view. This will also make Gandhinagar station one of the tallest buildings in the city.

Check-in to the hotel without leaving railway station

Guests can check in to the hotel using the special gate built inside the railway station. The hotel would host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre situated just opposite the property.

Parking area at the station

The parking area at the station will have the facility to park 1000 cars, 200 two-wheelers as well as 100 auto rickshaws.

Designed to handle 1,500 passengers in peak hours

The redeveloped station has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers in peak hours and with the concourse, the capacity will go up to 2,200.

In order to segregate the passengers, a concourse is planned for departing passengers, and two subways for arriving ones. The station is future-ready, and the concourse will be used for departing passengers when their numbers increase at the station, the railways said.

Planned to open retail, food and entertainment outlets

In the near future, it is planned to open retail, food and entertainment outlets in the area for passengers as well as the local population, it said.

Market players such as Big Bazaar and Shopper's Stop have shown interest in opening their mini outlets at the station, the railways said, adding the redeveloped station will function like a "city centre rail mall" where travel will be one of the several functions.

The platforms are well connected through two subways with adequate seating capacity and two each of escalators and elevators