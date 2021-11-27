Air pollution: Only CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter Delhi from today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 27: To keep Delhi's air quality under check, only CNG-run and electric vehicles will be allowed entry into the city from today, while all the petrol and diesel transports will remain banned till December 3.

    The ban on the entry of vehicles operating on other fuels will remain till December 3.

    On November 13, the city government had ordered closure of all educational institutes, banned construction and demolition activities and asked its employees to work from home to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

    On November 17, it had extended the restrictions, besides banning the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in Delhi.

    The ban on construction and demolition activities was lifted on Monday in view of an improvement in the air quality and inconvenience caused to workers.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
    X