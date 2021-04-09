Why tabletop runways are extremely challenging for pilots

Kerala air crash: It all changed in a fraction of seconds

Kerala plane crash: Mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar his native place in Mathura

Kozhikode plane crash: Mortal remains of 16 passengers handed over to families

Transcripts from retrieved black box to be available soon: DGCA on Kerala plane crash

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport due to fire warning

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kozhikode, Apr 09: Minutes after a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.

According to Air India Express spokesperson, with 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait.

COVID-19 patient in Japan receives lung transplant from living donors

"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait," they said.

Further details are awaited.