    Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport due to fire warning

    By
    |

    Kozhikode, Apr 09: Minutes after a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.

    Air India

    According to Air India Express spokesperson, with 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait.

    "An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait," they said.

    Further details are awaited.

