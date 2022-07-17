YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell observed in cabin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 17: Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in cabin mid-air, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Sunday.

    Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight diverted to Muscat after burning smell observed in cabin
    Representational Image

    The burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley and pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said.

    IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical snagIndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, officials noted.

    In another incident, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution on Sunday after pilots observed defect in one of the engines.

    Comments

    More AIR INDIA EXPRESS News  

    Read more about:

    air india express

    Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 14:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X