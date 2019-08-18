AIIMS fire in pics: Patients panic, relatives get worried, fortunately none injured

Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS' Microbiology dept

AIIMS caters to hundreds of people everyday. Today's fire left patients and their relatives in panic and disrupted emergency services of the hospital. Mohammad Sohail rushed to the hospital after hearing of the fire as his uncle was admitted in the surgery department.

"I was at home when I heard news about the fire at AIIMS. I was concerned about my uncle's safety. When I reached here, I learnt that the fire broke out in a non-patient block" he said.

Fire brigade pesonnel fighting blaze which broke out at the teaching block

Rajesh Mahato (31), who works as a guard at the teaching block, said he was among the first to notice the blaze and immediately informed the control room and subsequently the fire department was called.

"It was Saturday and the department usually closes by 1 pm. When the fire broke out, there were not many students inside the building, due to which everyone was evacuated swiftly and no casualty or injury took place," he said.

Fire disrupts emergency services at AIIMS

The fire destroyed samples and medical reports and forced evacuation of patients, but no one was injured, officials said. Anil Kumar (40), who had come to the hospital, said he was unable to get treatment after the fire broke out.

"Patients got panicky after they heard about fire at the hospital. It was impossible to think about getting treatment in such a chaotic situation," he said.

Several patient records gutted in fire

A Delhi Fire Services Department (DFS) official said they received a call about fire at around 5 PM and 34 fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze. Bimla Devi, 40, who was brought to the AIIMS on Saturday afternoon, had to wait for hours to get admitted in the hospital.

"We have been waiting for hours to get my mother admitted. The services in the emergency department have been affected due to the fire," said Archana Kumar Singh (18), Bimla's daughter. The fire started at Microbiology department's virology unit.

Over 30 fire tendes rushed

PTI report quoted sources as saying that the fire spread to the adjacent Emergency Lab in the department of Lab Medicine, which is adjacent to the Microbiology department's virology unit, where electricity work was going on for some time and cables being used were kept, they said.

The patients in AB ward close to the Microbiology department were evacuated and shifted to safer places, they said. Also, patients in the operation theatres above the microbiology department were shifted to other wards, sources said.