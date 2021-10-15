‘AIIMS Delhi doctor allegedly raped by colleague’: Police

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Delhi Police has lodged a case after a doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Science here alleged that she was raped by one of her senior colleagues during a birthday party inside the campus, officials said on Friday.

The accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

The incident took place on September 26 during a birthday party of one of their colleagues, they said.

The police received information about the incident on October 11 at the Hauz Khas police station, officials said, adding that the MLC (Medico Legal Case) was also done.

According to the police, when their team reached the hospital and met the victim, she told them that on September 26, one of her senior colleagues allegedly raped her after she went to his room for the birthday celebration.

Based on her statement, a case was registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code at the Hauz Khas police station, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"During investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under section 164 CrPC, and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused. Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large," she said.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 15:52 [IST]