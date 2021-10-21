AIAPGET 2021 result declared: Direct link to download

New Delhi, Oct 21: The AIAPGET 2021 result has been declared by the National Testing Agency. The same is available on the official website.

On the basis of the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 results, admissions to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the 2021-22 academic session will be done. Candidates who meet the cut off can apply for admission to all India and state quota seats to the MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities and deemed universities in the country. The results are available on aiapget.nta.ac.in.

