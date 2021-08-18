AIADMK walks out of TN Assembly

Chennai, August 18: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) walked out of the assembly session and staged a protest against the ruling party government.

Speaking to the press the leader of opposition party Eddapadi Palanisamy said that the

DMK government is pro for the criminal and not for the safety of the people .

The late former chief minister Jayalalitha used to visit Kodanadu's house from time to time to rest. After her death, some robbers indulged in kodanadu bungalow where case has been registered in this regard and the trial is nearing completion and all the witnesses are scheduled to appear for trial on the 28th.

The DMK government is deliberately filing a defamation suit against me and the former ministers said we will not be afraid of all this.

He strongly condemned the DMK government's move to mislead the people by not issuing more than 505 announcements during the elections campaign made by them.

He said that the video of Sayan, Manoj and Balaya Ravi speaking had already appeared on the social media and since then there has been an attempt to make a false accusation.

As the Leader of the Opposition, I have tried to talk about my problem in a timely manner, saying that it is not always possible to think of issue.

