AIADMK removes 9 more TTV Dinakaran supporters from party posts

Nine office bearers of the AIADMK were relieved from party posts for supporting TTV Dinakaran and bringing "disrepute" to the party. A letterhead signed by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palanisamy announced the ouster of nine office bearers. This is in addition to the 132 others ousted from the party for supporting TTV Dinakaran last year.

Office bearers of various outfits associated with the party were removed from their posts. Office bearers Kodandapani from Kanchipuram, Jayanti Padmanabhan from Vellore, Kalaiselvan from Cuddalore, Dr Kathigamu from Theni, S G Subramanian from Virudhunagar, Mariayyan Kennedy from Sivagangai, Dr Muthaiah from Ramanathapuram, R Sunderraj and Uma Mageshwari from Tuticorin have been relieved of all party posts.

The AIADMK had in December last year sacked 132 functionaries for supporting TTV Dinakaran. After a massive defeat in the R K Nagar bypolls, the AIADMK began a crackdown on rebels within the party supporting Dinakaran. Panneerselvam and Palanisamy- the coordinator and co-coordinator of the party respectively have warned partymen of consequences in case of rebellion or anti-party activities.

TTV Dinakaran, who contested as an independent, registered a thumping victory in the R K Nagar bypoll leaving AIADMK"s Madhusudhanan trailing with a massive margin.

OneIndia News