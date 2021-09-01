For Quick Alerts
AIADMK leader Panneerselvam's wife passes away at 63
India
Chennai, Sep 01: AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died here on Wednesday at a hospital following illness. She was 63 and was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment, party sources said.
AIADMK co-coordinator and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several party office-bearers and MLAs rushed to the hospital on learning about her demise, they said.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 11:58 [IST]