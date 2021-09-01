YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIADMK leader Panneerselvam's wife passes away at 63

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 01: AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi died here on Wednesday at a hospital following illness. She was 63 and was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment, party sources said.

    AIADMK leader Panneerselvams wife passes away at 63

    AIADMK co-coordinator and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami and several party office-bearers and MLAs rushed to the hospital on learning about her demise, they said.

    More AIADMK News  

    Read more about:

    aiadmk o panneerselvam

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X