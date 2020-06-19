AIADMK, DMK on same page; support PM Modi over face-off with China

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Chennai, June 19: In a rarity, the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK on Friday extended their firm support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the wake of face-off with China in Ladakh.

Taking part in a virtual all party conference convened by Modi, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the Prime Minister displayed "great sagacity and firmness" in dealing with the situation.

"We fully support the measures proposed to be taken by the Prime Minister, the government of India and our armed forces," he said.

He recalled AIADMK late supremo J Jayalalithaa's donation of her jewellery to then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war fund and her stand that there can be no compromise on defending the nation's territorial integrity.

"I am sure, our nation under the wise and inspirational leadership of the Prime Minister, will definitely overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic and by the adventurism of any of our adversaries," he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK firmly stood behind the Prime Minister, the Centre and armed forces vis-a- vis defence of the country's borders, he said.

Explained: Number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra declines as it increases in Tamil Nadu, Delhi

"This is an opportunity for all of us, to demonstrate that we stand united, as a country, behind the Government of India, to protect our frontiers and our nation," Panneerselvam said.

DMK president M K Stalin said his party stood firmly, "with the Prime Minister, at this moment, in regard to any steps he must take to protect the integrity, and sovereignty of India. We will not retreat, when the battle cry is sounded. Let us go forth, as a country together, and restore, the pride of India."

He welcomed the statement of the Prime Minister, that India will protect her self-respect, and every single inch of its territory, from any external aggression.

"The DMK, and the people of Tamil Nadu, are always at the forefront, when it comes to defending our country," he said and added that during the 1962 Indo-China war, the DMK was "the first political party" to condemn China.

"We collected money, and donated it for the Indias Defence Fund," Stalin recalled. Right from the 1962 Indo-China war to the 1999 Kargil battle, the DMK had stood behind the Prime Ministers of the time, he said.

"Today, we have no hesitation in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Though different parties had diverse ideologies, when it came to defending the country, the parties are united so that people can have a better future, he said.

Both the AIADMK and DMK top leaders recalled the supreme sacrifice of Havildar K Palani from Tamil Nadu besides that of 19 other soldiers who were killed on Monday in the face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Also, they said the country was facing difficult times since India had to handle the coronavirus pandemic in addition to the Chinese aggression. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an all party meeting over the face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh days ago.

In his closing remarks at the virtual meeting, Modi said the whole country is hurt and angry at what the Chinese have done.