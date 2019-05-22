  • search
    Ahead of results, NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar to join Shiv Sena today

    Mumbai, May 22: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Cabinet minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar is likely to join Shiv Sena today.

    Earlier, Jaydutt Kshirsagar had met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree.

    In the six Assembly constituencies in Beed district, Kshirsagar is the only NCP MLA, while the rest are from the BJP. If Kshirsagar joins the BJP, the district will become a BJP bastion.

    It was reported that Kshirsagar is upset with the NCP leadership for ignoring him and giving more importance to his local rival Dhananjay Munde in Beed.

    The sitting NCP Beed legislator had also announced support to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidate Dr Pritam Munde in Beed.

    Earlier, he had also alleged that his party had been ignoring him and those who have not been elected by the masses like Dhananjay Munde have been entrusted with the command of the party in the district.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
